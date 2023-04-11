Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $370,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.78.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average is $230.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $275.28.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

