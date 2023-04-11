Seneca House Advisors Acquires 15,132 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 3.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

DEO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.11. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

