Seneca House Advisors Acquires 4,007 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.42. 232,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

