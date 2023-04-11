Seneca House Advisors Has $993,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. 824,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

