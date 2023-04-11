Seneca House Advisors Invests $256,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Apr 11th, 2023

Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 938,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,769. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

