Seneca House Advisors Sells 6,293 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

