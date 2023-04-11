Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Senior from GBX 183 ($2.27) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.51.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
