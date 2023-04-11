Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($40.87) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.91) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.06) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.63) to GBX 3,100 ($38.39) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,894 ($35.84).

Shell stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,433 ($30.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,746. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,429.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,374.72. The company has a market cap of £166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.94) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($246,591.08). In other news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.74) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($221,704.84). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.94) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($246,591.08). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

