Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,728 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,588. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

