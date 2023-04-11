Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $337.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

