Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.42. 52,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,107. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

