Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.