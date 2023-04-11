Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 85,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,236. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

