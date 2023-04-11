Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,713 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 653,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.