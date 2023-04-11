Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.