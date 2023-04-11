Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. 16,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,316. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

