Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $5.67 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 138,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 143,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,344. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

