Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 80.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. 9,484,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,889,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

