Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,395,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 137,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

