Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $230.84 million and $5.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,197.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00313442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00071772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.15 or 0.00533642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00426538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,825,752,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

