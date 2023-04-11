Siacoin (SC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $232.87 million and $5.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,181.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00314988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00533060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.00427292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,823,982,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

