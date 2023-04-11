Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 58,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solarvest BioEnergy Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Solarvest BioEnergy

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. It provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; clean energy production system enables for continuous hydrogen production; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

