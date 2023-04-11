SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.91. SomaLogic shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 256,213 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SLGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
SomaLogic Trading Up 15.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $591.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of SomaLogic
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
