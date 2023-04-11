Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $364.52 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $364.52 million and $874.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00028709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.26 or 1.00039019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01665534 USD and is down -10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,066.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

