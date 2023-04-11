Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Southwest Gas worth $31,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 19,770 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,582,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

SWX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,276. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.