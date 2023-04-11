SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lowered by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $188.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

