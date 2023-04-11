SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lowered by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 901,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

