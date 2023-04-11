SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

