Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:SVIIU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 11th. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.8 %

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

