Square Token (SQUA) One Day Volume Tops $5.91 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $29.41 or 0.00098491 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 24.25872414 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,072,324.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

