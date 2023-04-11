Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is Seneca House Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,908 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 3.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,938. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.