Stephens Begins Coverage on Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $443.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

