Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 387% compared to the average volume of 1,024 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 320,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $70.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

