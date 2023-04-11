StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
NYSE LCI opened at $0.92 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.