StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.