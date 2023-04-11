StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.72 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

