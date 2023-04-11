StockNews.com Upgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NYSE SOL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

