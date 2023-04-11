StockNews.com Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to “Buy”

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 5,353,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,372. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

