Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 399,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 712,690 shares.The stock last traded at $6.64 and had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

