SWS Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SWS Partners increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

KO stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

