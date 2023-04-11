SWS Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SWS Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.