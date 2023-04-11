SWS Partners Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

