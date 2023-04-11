SWS Partners Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

