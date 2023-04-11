SWS Partners Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of ETSY opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

