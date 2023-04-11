SWS Partners Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

