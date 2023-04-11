SWS Partners Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

