SWS Partners Sells 2,850 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

