Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

