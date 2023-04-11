TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 81,715 shares.The stock last traded at $8.52 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDCX. TheStreet downgraded TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TDCX Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

