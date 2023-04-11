Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Teleflex worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after buying an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $261.42 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.87.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

